LeBron James Changes Stance On Teaming Up With Bronny In NBA

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LeBron James has stated in the past that he would like to team up with his son, Bronny. During an exclusive interview with ESPN, the future Hall of Famer slightly tweaked his stance.

James made it clear that he would like to share an NBA hardwood with his son, telling ESPN, "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny."

That being said, James wouldn't be opposed to playing against Bronny at some point in his NBA career.

"Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don't mean like [guarding one another all game] -- because he's a point guard and I'm a, at this point now I'm playing center or whatever the team needs from me," James explained. "But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure."

James said that he and Bronny don't actively discuss the possibility of being in the NBA at the same time.

"I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA," the four-time NBA champion continued. "So, if he wants do to it, he's got to put in the work. I'm here already, so, I'm just waiting on him."

Make no mistake about it, the idea of LeBron and Bronny joining forces would make for an awesome storyline.