Former ESPN Host Will Cain Has Blunt Message For LeBron

Will Cain is no longer at ESPN, but the Fox & Friends Weekend co-host is still going to talk sports from time to time.

The former ESPN Radio host had a blunt message on Twitter for LeBron James this week.

LeBron James reacted to President Trump’s “boycott” of Goodyear Tires earlier this week. The American company is based on Akron, Ohio, where LeBron is from.

“I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city,” James told reporters on Thursday. “One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. So, I’m not worried about that. Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but they’ve been great for the country and what they’ve represented. Unbelievable brand, unbelievable history.

“We stand strong and we’re always united, especially in my city. We’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out, being a small city. That’s what rally us even more and makes us even stronger. Shout out, salute to all the workers, the men and women of Goodyear over the course of its history. And to the city of Akron.”

Cain took issue with the “we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody” comment.

The former ESPN host pointed out how LeBron and the rest of the NBA reacted to the Daryl Morey-China controversy earlier this season.

Except the Chinese communist party. https://t.co/la15Q9zvCg — Will Cain (@willcain) August 21, 2020

The NBA did not handle the China controversy well, at least in the minds of many. While the league does a lot of promising social justice work in the United States, the China controversy counts, too. And that was not a great moment for the league.