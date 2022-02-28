LeBron James Clarifies His Opinion On Lakers Reporter

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James further addressed his conflict with reporter Bill Oram following his team’s Sunday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Oram sent shockwaves around the NBA with his article in The Athletic last week, in which he detailed the alleged tension between James and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. LeBron called out Oram directly following the Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Friday

“Bill doesn’t like the Lakers anyway, so it’s always going to be a negative,” James said. “Anytime Bill says anything about the Lakers, it’s going to be negative. So I hope no one in the Lakers faithful listens to Bill Oram. I hope not. He hasn’t said one great thing about the Lakers in so long. OK? Appreciate it.”

Now, it seems like LeBron has had some time to let the situation cool down, and after a conversation with Oram last night, the Laker leader tweeted out an olive branch of sorts.

“Bill Oram and I had a candid conversation after the game tonight and I know he has a job to do,” James wrote. “I know what he wrote wasn’t truthful cause it never came from me. But I get it, SOURCES run this game. Nevertheless #LakerNation let him be cause he ain’t a bad guy.”

Regardless of whether or not Oram is a bad guy, James has to be most concerned with the fact the Lakers are currently a bad team. Los Angeles was drubbed 123-95 by a weak Pelicans squad last night and fell to 27-33 overall on the season.

To make matters worse, video has gone viral of James, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza arguing with fans in the stands during Sunday’s game.

It’s remarkable how far this team has fallen in the 16-plus months since it won the 2019-20 NBA championship.