LeBron James Sent A Very Cryptic Message On Saturday Night

LeBron James looks onto the court against the Nuggets.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James is no stranger to cryptic social media messages and the Los Angeles Lakers star sent one on Saturday night.

The three-time NBA champion released a cryptic message on Twitter late on Saturday night. LeBron appears to be upset with someone.

“Exactly why I have my close circle cause as soon as you try to expand to a square the people who you thought was in your corner as the exact opposite,” LeBron tweeted.

It’s unclear who LeBron is talking about here. Earlier today, Bronny James was trending on social media. Perhaps it has something to do with that.

On the court, the Lakers star is three wins away from another NBA Finals appearance. Los Angeles leads Denver, 1-0, in the Western Conference Finals.

James could still be upset with the NBA MVP vote. Giannis won the league’s MVP award in a landslide vote. James tweeted about the voting process earlier this weekend.

“16 out of 101,” he tweeted with a laughing emoji. “Ok cool! I got y’all.”

The Lakers and the Nuggets are set to tip off in Game 2 on Sunday evening. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on TNT.

An upset LeBron James is probably bad news for the Nuggets…


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.