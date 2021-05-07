Fans Aren’t Sure What To Make Of LeBron James’ Latest Cryptic Tweet

It wouldn’t be a proper Friday without at least one cryptic tweet coming from a professional athlete. But this time it’s LeBron James making everyone scratch their heads in bewilderment.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers megastar tweeted out something that has sparked plenty of debate online. “It’s all fun and games until the [rabbit] got the gun!” he tweeted, adding some emojis afterwards.

Aside from the usual critics and trolls, people who are actually curious about what LeBron had to say were baffled. Many are wondering if it’s alluding to something crazy happening with Bugs Bunny in the new Space Jam movie.

“What tf going on in space jam 2,” one fan replied.

“The Space Jam 2 reshoots are NOT going well,” another retweeted.

“Yo space jam 2 is boutta be WAY different than we all thought,” wrote another.

It’s all fun and games until the 🐰 got the gun! 😡😤😡😤👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 7, 2021

It’s pretty hard to parse exactly what LeBron is trying to say here. He could be referring to someone else he thinks of as a rabbit, or maybe just referencing an old Bugs Bunny cartoon.

Anyone who ever watched Looney Tunes knows that Bugs Bunny knows how to hold a gun.

Or maybe it’s just LeBron James having some fun on social media ahead of a crucial week for he and the Lakers.

Whatever the case may be, he’s going to keep us guessing until he’s ready to reveal the truth.

[LeBron James]