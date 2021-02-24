LeBron James Says 1 Player Is The ‘Most Disrespected’ In NBA

The reserves for the NBA All-Star Game were named this evening, and LeBron James is upset that one name wasn’t included on the list.

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker did not make the All-Star Game this year after earning a spot this season. As of tonight, Booker is averaging 24.7 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range and 84 percent from the free-throw line.

LeBron let the world know how he feels about Booker getting snubbed with a simple yet effective tweet.

“Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league! Simple as that,” he wrote.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

James later added that Portland guard Damian Lillard is the second-most disrespected player behind Booker, though Lillard did (deservedly) make the All-Star Game.

Followed by Dame Dolla. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

While Booker didn’t get the All-Star nod, his teammate Chris Paul did. Paul is in the middle of a terrific season in his first campaign with the Suns.

The full Western Conference reserves list can be seen below.

Anthony Davis is nursing an Achilles issue, so maybe he won’t play in the game in two weeks, leaving a spot for Booker to replace him.

If not, the sixth-year pro could use the All-Star slight as motivation in the second half of the season.