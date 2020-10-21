The Spun

LeBron Tweets Message For Dodgers After World Series Game 1 Win

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in Game 3.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs in transition during the first half against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The city of Los Angeles has a chance to claim its second professional sports championship of the month, and LeBron James is all about it.

James and the Lakers captured the NBA title 10 days ago. Last night, the Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series, an 8-3 takedown of the Tampa Bay Rays.

By the looks of his Twitter account, King James was locked in to the game. He shared a message to the Dodgers after last night’s win, shouting out a couple of players in the process.

“1 down! [Clayton Kershaw] was himself (which is AMAZING), Mookie Betts did it all, Cody Bellinger went yard again and the whole team was simply damn good! #OnToTheNextOne,” James wrote.

If the Dodgers close out the series, it will be the first time Los Angeles will hold the MLB and NBA titles at the same time since 1988-89.

The Dodgers won the World Series in October 1988, while the Lakers were the defending champions after defeating the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals in June of that year.

Game 2 of the 2020 World Series will get underway tonight at 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.


