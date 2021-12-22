LeBron James Has Honest Admission About State Of Lakers

An up-and-down season for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continued on Tuesday. LA fell 108-88 to the Phoenix Suns to drop to 16-16 on the year.

To say it hasn’t been a smooth ride for the purple and gold thus far would be an understatement. The Lakers have been hit by injuries, including ones to James and Anthony Davis. Now, they have several players sitting out due to COVID protocols, though to be fair, so does pretty much every team in the league at this point.

After last night’s loss–in which the Lakers used their NBA-leading 17th different starting lineup of the season–James addressed the situation and said he can’t accurately evaluate what his team truly is because so many pieces have been in and out of the lineup.

“So how can we really fully assess what we have when we haven’t been whole? I can’t remember the last time we played the same starting lineup and had the same rotation coming off the bench,” James said, via ESPN.com. “It’s been a long time. So, it’s hard to assess that.”

LeBron, asked if he still thinks this team could (at least in theory) get up to the level of the Suns, says "you guys ask me that question after every game. I don't know… We have no idea what this team can be… How can I really assess what we have when we're not whole?" — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 22, 2021

The good news for LeBron and Co. is that there are still 50 regular season games left. Right now, the Lakers are in seventh place in the Western Conference and only one-half game out of fifth.

The bad news is this that ever since leaving the Orlando bubble as NBA champions in the fall of 2020, LA has been downright mediocre. They finished in seventh in the West last season and now are hovering at .500.

Are the Lakers “cooked” as ESPN’s Tim Legler argued on Tuesday? It might be too soon to tell, but they can’t afford to wait much longer to figure things out.