LeBron James Explains His Mindset When It Comes To Retirement

At age 36, LeBron James remains the best player in the NBA, and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

If you were wondering if retirement was on his mind at all, it doesn’t seem to be. James knows he is still playing at an elite level and continues to keep his body in peak condition.

He actually addressed the topic of retirement briefly recently, and made it clear he’s not considering it.

“The game will let me know when it’s time,” James said, via Bleacher Report. “We’ll figure it out then.”

The King has shown no signs of slowing down 😤 pic.twitter.com/0w3nkpO9zq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2021

As the second half of the season is set to begin, James’ Los Angeles Lakers have strong odds to repeat as NBA champions. They’re 24-13 overall and in third place in the Western Conference, with a recent injury to Anthony Davis being the reason they’re not higher in the standings.

Provided Davis comes back and is his peak self later this season and in the playoffs, the Lakers should at least be the favorites to win the West.

Should they reach the Finals again, they’ll likely see the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks or Philadelphia 76ers.