LeBron Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Signing Extension

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in Game 1.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Heat in Game One of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LeBron James surprised the NBA world on Wednesday when news broke of the Los Angeles Lakers star agreeing to a two-year extension.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported that James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with Los Angeles.

The two-year contract extension runs through the 2022-23 season. James, who turns 36 on Dec. 30, will be in Los Angeles for three more seasons, at least, barring a shocking trade.

LeBron and the Lakers are coming off an NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat. The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in mid-December.

LeBron’s extension news surprised the NBA world, since the four-time champion typically likes to stay away from longterm commitments. Many had speculated that LeBron and Anthony Davis would line up their contracts so they could hit free agency at the same time, possibly allowing the Lakers to add a third star by going into the luxury tax.

However, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reports that LeBron has one main reason for signing the extension: Financial security.

LeBron remains one of the league’s best players, but he’ll be 38 in the final year of his extension. He’s now guaranteed himself max money at an age most NBA players don’t hit.

Davis, meanwhile, remains a free agent, though he’s widely expected to re-sign in Los Angeles. The All-NBA big man is reportedly working through the details of the best extension possible.


