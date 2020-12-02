LeBron Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Signing Extension

LeBron James surprised the NBA world on Wednesday when news broke of the Los Angeles Lakers star agreeing to a two-year extension.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported that James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with Los Angeles.

The two-year contract extension runs through the 2022-23 season. James, who turns 36 on Dec. 30, will be in Los Angeles for three more seasons, at least, barring a shocking trade.

LeBron and the Lakers are coming off an NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat. The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in mid-December.

LeBron James‘ two-year, $85M max extension with the Los Angeles Lakers runs through 2022-23 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. James‘ 36th birthday is on Dec. 30. https://t.co/MAF7WjxSWs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

LeBron’s extension news surprised the NBA world, since the four-time champion typically likes to stay away from longterm commitments. Many had speculated that LeBron and Anthony Davis would line up their contracts so they could hit free agency at the same time, possibly allowing the Lakers to add a third star by going into the luxury tax.

However, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reports that LeBron has one main reason for signing the extension: Financial security.

LeBron remains one of the league’s best players, but he’ll be 38 in the final year of his extension. He’s now guaranteed himself max money at an age most NBA players don’t hit.

LeBron James’ contract extension isn’t about Anthony Davis or 2021 free agents or even the Lakers. In season 18 and almost 36 years old, it’s about facing his basketball mortality: https://t.co/lIiq6WDDiw — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) December 2, 2020

Davis, meanwhile, remains a free agent, though he’s widely expected to re-sign in Los Angeles. The All-NBA big man is reportedly working through the details of the best extension possible.