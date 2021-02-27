LeBron James Fires Back At Soccer Star Over Critical Comments

LeBron James has always used his platform to express his beliefs regarding politics, social change and various topics. While his fans don’t mind, it appears Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an issue with it. Earlier this week, the AC Milan star had some interesting comments about James.

“[LeBron] is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic said. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football.

“I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics. That is the first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best because it doesn’t look good.”

Following last night’s win for the Lakers, the four-time NBA champion responded to Ibrahimovic’s criticism.

“He was the same guy who said when he was back in Sweden … because his last name wasn’t a certain last name, that he felt there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch,” James said, per ESPN. “I speak from a very educated mind, so I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.”

LeBron responded after Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized him for his activism. “I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.” pic.twitter.com/VyKgBrYuiz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2021

James also had an emphatic message for Ibrahimovic and anyone else who doesn’t agree with the way he uses his platform.

“So, there’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how this platform and how powerful my voice is.”

Contrary to what Ibrahimovic believes, James has done a marvelous job off the hardwood. Over the past few years he helped build the I Promise School in Akron, and was a key voice in ending voter suppression due to his More Than a Vote organization.

One thing is certain: James will continue to speak his mind and use his platform to inspire change.