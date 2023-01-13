LeBron James Furious With Controversial Foul Call

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Lakers suffered a double-overtime loss to the Mavericks on Thursday night. There were some controversial moments late in the game that may have sealed Los Angeles' fate.

For starters, the refs missed a potential foul on Troy Brown Jr.'s 3-point attempt at the end of regulation. They may have also missed a foul on a potential game-winning layup from James in overtime.

Following the loss, Brown took the high road in his postgame media session.

"It is what it is," Brown said. "That's not my job to ref, and I'm not gonna sit here and decide who should have did what."

James then interrupted Brown's interview to share his thoughts on Brown's 3-point attempt in the fourth quarter.

"No, it's a f---ing foul," James said, via ESPN. "It's a foul. No matter what [Brown] says, it's a f---ing foul. That s--- is blatant, and they should have called it."

With the loss on Thursday night, the Lakers dropped to 19-23 on the season.

The Lakers will be back in action on Sunday against the 76ers.