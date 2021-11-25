Watch: LeBron James Gets Fans Ejected From Pacers Game

Wednesday night’s game between the Lakers and Pacers featured a handful of extracurricular activities, both on and off the court. During the overtime period, LeBron James found himself in an odd exchange with two fans sitting courtside.

Midway through overtime, James spoke to the officiating crew and pointed to the two fans giving him trouble. Shortly after James brought it to everyone’s attention, the two fans were ejected from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It’s unclear what was said that made James go to these lengths, but this also isn’t the first time we’ve seen an NBA player get into a heated exchange with a fan sitting courtside. Unfortunately, countless NBA fans have been ejected in the past for bizarre gestures.

Thankfully, the staff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse quickly defused the situation on Wednesday night.

Here’s the scene from Wednesday’s game:

LeBron is not happy with these Pacers fans pic.twitter.com/ymuiIquZi9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2021

When asked about the incident after the game, James opened up about why he wouldn’t tolerate what was being said.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters. “That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”