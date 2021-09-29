Look: LeBron Has Nickname For Team’s New Big 3

LeBron James has been apart of a few memorable “Big Three’s” during his NBA career. With both the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the four-time champ teamed up with two of the league’s other best players and formed some of the most formidable squads in league history.

Fast forward to 2021 and James has found himself as a part of a Big Three once again.

The Los Angeles Lakers formed a new super team this offseason by executing a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards for star point guard Russell Westbrook. The nine-time All-Star will join James, Anthony Davis and a host of other notable NBA veterans on the team’s revamped roster.

The creation of a new Big Three calls for a new nickname, and it looks like LeBron and the new-look Lakers have decided on one: “360°”.

The nickname “360°” is in reference to the jersey numbers of the Lakers three superstars. Davis will return this season in his No. 3, while LeBron announced earlier this summer that he would revert back to the No. 6 jersey that he wore with the Heat. Westbrook was able to take on his usual No. 0 uniform after wearing No. 4 last season with the Wizards.

Take all of that, and the nickname “360°” was born.

LeBron appeared to have a major hand in the Big Three’s nickname as he was seen in a video posted by the Lakers Twitter account arranging his teammates for a photo the during media day.

Now that the very important task of deciding on a nickname is complete, LeBron and the Lakers can turn their focus to training camp. Head coach Frank Vogel will need to build chemistry between his three stars if Los Angeles hopes to compete for a title this upcoming season.

Considering the talent that James, Davis and Westbrook have, the sky is the limit for the 2021 Lakers.

