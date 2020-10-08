NBA Great Isiah Thomas Declares LeBron James The Greatest Player Ever

LeBron James has a chance to add a big piece to his legacy on Friday night. He’s one win away from winning his fourth NBA title with his third different franchise.

Only Robert Horry and John Salley have won titles with three different teams. Not to take anything away from Big Shot Bob, but both players were role players, if impressive ones throughout his career. James will have been the best player on all four of those title teams, assuming the Los Angeles Lakers don’t blow a 3-1 series lead to the injury-ridden Miami Heat.

Combined with his longevity and incredible all-around game, the fact that James will have led a trio of franchises to championships is one of the major arguments for him in the eternal “Greatest Of All Time” debate.

Just a few weeks ago, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas said that Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and not LeBron James or Michael Jordan, is his GOAT, though he admitted that LeBron was bolstering his case, and could take the crown by the time he’s done. Today, Thomas said that he’s officially made the switch. He now considers LeBron the GOAT.

The best and most “complete” player I have seen in my lifetime is @KingJames on and off the floor. He passed the eye test and the numbers confirm what my eyes have seen in every statistical category. #Goat let it be known! pic.twitter.com/wb2iuLoQ4M — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) October 8, 2020

As anyone who followed the NBA in the late 1980s-early 1990s, when Thomas played, or watched The Last Dance documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls earlier this year, knows, he bring some very unique baggage to this discussion. Thomas and Michael Jordan, who is still likely the GOAT for most who had the chance to see him play, really don’t like each other.

Even so, there is an argument to be made. It may still be tough for LeBron James to match Jordan’s six titles. At some point, he is going to fall off, even if it hasn’t happened at almost 36 years old. With four titles, 10 NBA Finals appearances in 11 years, potentially four NBA Finals MVP awards (though he and Anthony Davis are battling for this one), 16 straight All-Star Games, 15 All-NBA selections, and incredible consistent greatness over 17 years in the NBA, LeBron is clearly in the pantheon, even if you can argue about who has that true No. 1 spot.

Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat from the NBA Bubble in Orlando tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday night.

