LeBron James Had 1 Wish With Anthony Davis’ Game-Winner

Anthony Davis, not LeBron James, was the Lakers’ hero Sunday night. LeBron admitted following Los Angeles’ Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets he had one wish with Davis’ game winner.

AD cemented his status as a Lakers’ legend Sunday night. The big man drained a fadeaway three as time expired to down the Nuggets 105-103. He’s just the seventh player in Lakers’ history to hit a playoff game winner. The rest of the list includes the late Kobe Bryant, Robert Horry, Derek Fisher, Metta World Peace, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West.

LeBron was clearly happy for his sidekick Sunday night. No. 23 joined the Lakers’ celebration following the game. But LeBron did wish one thing was different about the game winner.

The King admitted on Sunday night he wishes AD’s game winner would’ve taken place at Staples Center. Instead, the thrilling play took place in Orlando without any fans present.

“The one thing I wish with this shot AD hit is, I wish we were playing at Staples,” LeBron said, via Clutch Points. “I miss our fans so much.”

We couldn’t agree more. Had Anthony Davis hit the same game winner at Staples Center in front of thousands of fans, it would’ve been one of the most memorable NBA moments in some time.

Fortunately, social media had a field day with the incredible game winner. Plus, it got the Lakers one step closer to the NBA Finals.

LeBron and AD will get back on the court Tuesday night for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.