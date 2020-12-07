LeBron James Had 2-Word Response To NBA’s Early Start Date

LeBron James and the Lakers are among the NBA competitors preparing for the start of the 2020-2021 season. Los Angeles is fresh off of a title win and now must complete a quick turnaround to get ready for the new year.

There’s no question that things are different in the NBA amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams descended into the Orlando bubble for last season’s playoffs and now the league’s best teams must be prepared for a new 72-game slate in just a few months time.

No team will feel that turnaround more than James’s Lakers. Alongside superstar Anthony Davis, the 35-year-old captured his fourth NBA championship this past October. Although the 4-2 series win marked another milestone for James, he must be ready to go in just 15 days for the 2020-21 season opener against the Clippers.

The Lakers returned the practice this week allowing time for the media to speak with the players. In Monday’s press conference, LA Times reporter Dan Woike asked James what his thoughts were when he first heard about the Dec. 22 start.

The 35-year-old responded with just two words getting right to the point. Take a look:

I asked LeBron what his response was to hearing Dec. 22 – “Oh shit,” he said. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 7, 2020

It’s clear that LeBron knows how brutal the quick restart will be on his body. Although he still looks to be in the best shape of his career, he definitely isn’t getting any younger. James only has a few more years left at an elite level, meaning that every off day is extra important. The Lakers clearly hope that the superstar will spend the rest of his playing days in Los Angeles after signing him to two-year, max contract extension this offseason.

In some good news for NBA fans, the start of a new season is almost here. After a week of tune-up games, opening night will be upon us. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 22 before James’s Lakers play the Clippers in a cross-town matchup at 10 p.m. ET.