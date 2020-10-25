LeBron James Had A Blunt Message For President Trump

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has spoken freely about President Trump on a number of occasions. It wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen again as the 2020 presidential election is less than two weeks away.

While James, a four-time NBA champion, might speak out against President Trump, he will not be getting into it with the POTUS on social media.

President Trump has made quite a habit of tweeting throughout his presidency. The president has even tweeted about LeBron James and the NBA.

LeBron, though, says that he will not be getting into it with the president on Twitter.

“I don’t go back and forth with anybody. And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy. But we want better, we want change in our community. We always talk about, ‘We want change,’ and now we have the opportunity to do that,” LeBron told the New York Times.

This isn’t the first time LeBron has had a blunt message for President Trump.

Earlier this summer, the Lakers star reacted to President Trump saying he was no longer watching NBA games due to the pre-game kneeling.

LeBron and the Lakers are a couple of weeks removed from the NBA championship. Los Angeles topped Miami in the NBA Finals in six games.


