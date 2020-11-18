Mike Tomlin is having such a great season with the Pittsburgh Steelers that he’s receiving random shoutouts from LeBron James. Seriously, we’re not kidding.

Pittsburgh remains the only undefeated team in the NFL, and to be honest it should take care of business against Jacksonville this weekend. With a 9-0 record under his belt so far this year, Tomlin has gone yet another season in the Steel City without a losing record.

Even though Tomlin has been with the Steelers since 2007, the veteran coach has managed to finish 8-8 or better ever single year.

While it’s unclear why LeBron wanted to send a shoutout to Tomlin this afternoon, we’d have to guess that he’s impressed with what he’s seeing from the Steelers this season.

“S/O MIKE TOMLIN just cause,” James wrote on Twitter. “Salute brother!”

S/O MIKE TOMLIN just cause!!! Salute brother! ✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

James is actually a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, but he obviously respects greatness when he sees it. As mentioned before, the fact that Tomlin has never had a losing record in Pittsburgh deserves a round of applause.

At this rate, Tomlin should be the favorite to win Coach of the Year. The Steelers were considered a dark-horse contender before the start of the 2020 season, but no one expected them to be this dominant.