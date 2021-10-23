Look: LeBron James Had Strong Message For 1 Suns Player Last Night

Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns was never really close, but there were plenty of extracurricular activities that took place on the hardwood.

At one during last night’s game, Lakers star LeBron James was caught having an interesting exchange with Suns guard Cameron Payne. It appears James was bothered by Payne’s behavior on the court.

Instead of just letting things cool down, James took a shot at Payne while sitting on the bench. He brought up how Payne was basically out of the league for a year before revitalizing his NBA career in Phoenix.

“Stay humble,” James told Payne. “C’mon now. You was at home a year and a half ago. Now you wanna pop off?”

LeBron to Cam Payne: "Stay humble. You was at home a year and a half ago, now you wanna pop off." (Via @2cool2Blog, H/T @VinoUncorked) pic.twitter.com/QpC60NEt1M — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 23, 2021

Payne actually signed with the Shanxi Loongs of the Chinese Basketball Association in late 2019. He also joined the Texas Legends before making his way over to the Suns.

It’s unclear what exactly set James off on Friday night. Perhaps he was just frustrated with the way the game went, as the Suns had a really commanding lead throughout the second half.

This wasn’t the only incident that took place at Staples Center last night. In the first half of action, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard nearly fought on the bench.

Los Angeles will try to regroup and pick up its first win of the 2021-22 season on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.