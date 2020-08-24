LeBron’s New Joke About His Hair Loss Is Going Viral

LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes of all-time, but even the Los Angeles Lakers star is susceptible to hair loss.

NBA fans have been joking about LeBron’s hair for years. Like the legendary Michael Jordan, LeBron also suffers from some male pattern baldness.

LeBron has covered it up for a while, but every so often, the hair loss is extremely obvious. Usually, this happens during games, when LeBron is sweating. The TV cameras capture his hair from above, showing off the bald spots.

This was the case during Game 3 against the Blazers on Saturday night. LeBron’s hair loss on the back of his scalp was pretty evident.

LeBron decided to joke about it. He posted a meme about his hair loss on Instagram that is quickly going viral.

Tremendous content from @KingJames on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/yTEVmjRmim — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 24, 2020

Hey, good for LeBron for playing into it. As far as hair loss jokes go, that one is pretty, pretty good.

LeBron has bigger things to worry about moving forward, though. The Lakers are set to take on the Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round on Monday evening.

Game 4 between the Lakers and the Blazers is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on TNT.