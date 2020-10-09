The Spun

LeBron James Has A Message For Lakers Fans

LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers Black Mamba alternate uniforms during an NBA FInals game against the Miami Heat.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will take the court with a chance to wrap up the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles holds a 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat after taking Game 4 by a final score of 102-96. LeBron James led the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists en route to the win.

Now, he and the Lakers will try to avoid being the only other team besides the Golden State Warriors to lose the NBA Finals when up 3-1. The team that beat the Warriors, of course, was led by LeBron.

However, he knows his former accomplishments don’t matter to Lakers fans. It’s all about what he does in the Lakers uniform.

LeBron had a message for Lakers fans, via ESPN:

“Well, one, what I’ve learned being a Laker is that the Laker faithful don’t give a damn what you’ve done before,” James said on Thursday. “Until you become a Laker, you’ve got to do it with them, as well.”

LeBron has been a truly dominant force in his 10th NBA Finals appearance.

In four games, the King is averaging over 27.7 points per game while also racking up 11 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest.

He and the Lakers will be back in action on Friday night, with a chance to close out the series. Jimmy Butler and the Heat won’t go away quietly though.

Game 5 tips off on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.


