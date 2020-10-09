LeBron James Has A Message For Lakers Fans

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will take the court with a chance to wrap up the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles holds a 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat after taking Game 4 by a final score of 102-96. LeBron James led the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists en route to the win.

Now, he and the Lakers will try to avoid being the only other team besides the Golden State Warriors to lose the NBA Finals when up 3-1. The team that beat the Warriors, of course, was led by LeBron.

However, he knows his former accomplishments don’t matter to Lakers fans. It’s all about what he does in the Lakers uniform.

LeBron had a message for Lakers fans, via ESPN:

“Well, one, what I’ve learned being a Laker is that the Laker faithful don’t give a damn what you’ve done before,” James said on Thursday. “Until you become a Laker, you’ve got to do it with them, as well.”

LeBron has been a truly dominant force in his 10th NBA Finals appearance.

In four games, the King is averaging over 27.7 points per game while also racking up 11 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest.

He and the Lakers will be back in action on Friday night, with a chance to close out the series. Jimmy Butler and the Heat won’t go away quietly though.

Game 5 tips off on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.