LeBron James Has A Very Blunt Message For His Critics

When the Lakers landed LeBron James in free agency, there were plenty of doubters questioning his decision. Some analysts actually thought he was done winning championships. Well, the four-time champion has a message for those naysayers.

In one of the craziest NBA seasons we’ve ever witnessed, James led the Lakers through a ton of adversity to win the 2020 NBA Finals.

After capturing the fourth title of his career, James went on social media to share a message to his critics. Let’s just say that he heard all that chatter about him being near the end of his career.

“WHAT THEY GONE SAY NOW?!?! I know they’ll make up another criteria that nobody else has ever had in the history of the game. But Guess what though, bring it on please!! Heavy is the head that holds the crown they say. Let’s get it,” James wrote on Instagram.

James used the hashtag “revenge season” throughout this year to motivate himself.

Even at 35 years old, the former No. 1 pick continues to play at an elite level. In the 2020 NBA Finals, James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

There really isn’t much left for James to accomplish. Fans that believe he’ll never be the greatest of all-time won’t change their opinion of him even if he collects more rings, meanwhile those who think he’s already the best to ever play the game have clearly already made their decision.

Love him or hate him, you have to respect James’ accomplishments on the hardwood. Who knows when we’ll see someone like him again.