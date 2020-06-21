LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Angry Lakers ‘Fan’

LeBron James had a blunt message for an angry Los Angeles Lakers “fan” who messaged Jeanie Buss earlier this week.

Buss, the controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, shared a vile message from a “huge” on Instagram.

“After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there. This is happening in our world TODAY. Its real and it exists,” Buss wrote.

“On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better.”

LeBron James posted a message of support for Buss on his Instagram Story. He also included a blunt message for the “fan.”

“Love You Jeanie,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “(Middle finger emoji) you Joe!!”

James is currently in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are preparing for the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida.

The Lakers are among the frontrunners for the 2020 NBA Finals, assuming the season is able to get back on schedule. The NBA is currently aiming for a late July start.

As Jeanie and LeBron’s Instagram posts show, though, there are much more important things than basketball right now.