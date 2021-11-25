LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To 1-Game Suspension

Two days ago, LeBron James watched as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the New York Knicks.

After missing a significant amount of the season with injuries, James was on the sideline for a different reason. Just a few days prior, LeBron and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart got into an altercation that ended with Stewart bleeding.

While fighting for a rebound, James swung his left arm right into the face of Stewart. After seeing blood coming from his face, the Pistons big man attempted to get some retribution – but was stopped by teammates.

Stewart received a two-game suspension for his actions, while LeBron earned a one-game suspension for his. That suspension saw LeBron miss a game at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

James was not pleased. Here’s what he said about the suspension, via ESPN:

“I mean, it’s some bulls—. But whatever…I was devastated,” James told ESPN. “It’s my favorite place in the world to play, so I was looking forward to it. But it is what it is.”

LeBron attempted to explain that the contact he made with Stewart was “accidental.”

“There was a boxout on the free throw line. His elbow got kind of high, it got me — if you look, if you watch the film — it got me off balanced a little bit, and his elbow lifted my arm, and I basically tried to swim move, swim down on him, on his arm,” James said. “And when I swung down on his arm, he got off balance and the left side of my hand grazed his face…But definitely accidental.”

After missing a game, James came storming back with 39 points in an overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.