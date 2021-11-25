The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To 1-Game Suspension

LeBron James reacts to a call in the bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Two days ago, LeBron James watched as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the New York Knicks.

After missing a significant amount of the season with injuries, James was on the sideline for a different reason. Just a few days prior, LeBron and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart got into an altercation that ended with Stewart bleeding.

While fighting for a rebound, James swung his left arm right into the face of Stewart. After seeing blood coming from his face, the Pistons big man attempted to get some retribution – but was stopped by teammates.

Stewart received a two-game suspension for his actions, while LeBron earned a one-game suspension for his. That suspension saw LeBron miss a game at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

James was not pleased. Here’s what he said about the suspension, via ESPN:

“I mean, it’s some bulls—. But whatever…I was devastated,” James told ESPN. “It’s my favorite place in the world to play, so I was looking forward to it. But it is what it is.”

LeBron attempted to explain that the contact he made with Stewart was “accidental.”

“There was a boxout on the free throw line. His elbow got kind of high, it got me — if you look, if you watch the film — it got me off balanced a little bit, and his elbow lifted my arm, and I basically tried to swim move, swim down on him, on his arm,” James said. “And when I swung down on his arm, he got off balance and the left side of my hand grazed his face…But definitely accidental.”

After missing a game, James came storming back with 39 points in an overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

