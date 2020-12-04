LeBron James Has Bold Prediction For Kyle Kuzma This Season

Kyle Kuzma could be poised for a breakout year with the Lakers this upcoming season. At least that’s what LeBron James thinks.

This past season was a struggle for Kuzma, who was learning how to play alongside two superstars in Anthony Davis and James. He averaged 12.8 points per game, the lowest mark of his young career so far.

Los Angeles still managed to take care of business despite Kuzma’s down year. However, the team is optimistic that he’ll show major improvement during the 2020-21 season, and it certainly helps that he has the best player in the world’s blessing.

On Thursday night, basketball fans were responding to a tweet that said “Name an NBA player you think will take a giant leap this season.”

James surprisingly replied to the tweet, saying “Kyle Kuzma!”

That’s a pretty strong endorsement from the four-time NBA champion.

Honestly the Lakers don’t need Kuzma to be very good in order to win another title, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt. The front office reloaded on young talent this offseason, acquiring Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder. Additionally, the team signed Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews.

The pressure will be on Kuzma this season to perform well though since his rookie contract is about to expire. If he doesn’t prove that he can take his game to the next level, his tenure in Los Angeles might not last as long as he’d like it to.