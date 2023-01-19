LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Admission On Current Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Lakers' struggles continued on Wednesday night, falling short to the Kings at home. Following the loss, LeBron James had an honest assessment of the current roster.

With Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker still sidelined due to injuries, James believes the Lakers have "zero room for error." He explained why during his postgame press conference.

“We’re definitely a ballclub that has zero room for error,” James said, via ClutchPoints. “Tonight I thought we played a pretty good game. We had seven turnovers — nine turnovers in two games, that’s amazing … We did give up 20 second-chance points, most of those came in the first half. But, we don’t have much room for error. We’re limited with bodies. We played pretty much almost everybody tonight.

“Until some of our key guys get back … AD, AR, and Lonnie, we have to continue to play how we played the last couple of games. Mistake-free basketball … It’s a game of inches. Just like football.”

James has been doing all he can to lead the Lakers. He's averaging 34.9 points per game in the month of January.

At 20-25, the Lakers are a few games removed from the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will be back in action on Friday night against the Grizzlies.