LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Comment About Utah Jazz

On Thursday night, LeBron James and Kevin Durant went head-to-head – except not on the hardwood this time.

James and Durant picked their respective All-Star teams for the game coming up this weekend. LeBron went with Giannis Antetokounmpo with his first pick, while Durant chose his teammate Kyrie Irving.

Neither LeBron or KD seemed to want to pick the eligible players from the Utah Jazz.

Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the last picks of the draft. During the show on NBA on TNT, Charles Barkley said the two were slandering the players from the Jazz.

LeBron tried to clarify, but ended up producing a brutally honest quote about the Jazz.

“There’s no slander to the Utah Jazz,” James said on Thursday night. “You guys have to understand, just like in video games growing up we never played with Utah. Even as great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was we would never pick those guys in video games.”

"You guys gotta understand… In video games growing up, we never played with Utah." 🤣@KingJames responds to Chuck during the #NBAAllStar Draft presented by @Nike pic.twitter.com/6sUOTxDJhX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 5, 2021

Both LeBron and KD couldn’t help but laugh after LeBron’s slight at the Jazz on Thursday night. Even the NBA on TNT crew had to crack up at the comment from the King.

The Jazz have been an incredible franchise in the past and they currently lead the Western Conference by three games over the Phoenix Suns. And yet, the team still can’t get any love.