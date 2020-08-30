LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Comment On Year 2020

It’s safe to say that 2020 has been one of the worst, most-frustrating years in recent United States history.

The world has been dealing with a global pandemic. There’s been uproar in cities across the country. And we’ve lost several notable people way too young.

LeBron James summed up everyone’s thoughts on the year 2020 following the Lakers’ win over the Blazers on Saturday night.

“To lose the Black Panther and the Black Mamba in the same year, we can all agree that 2020 is the s–ttiest year,” LeBron told reporters on Saturday night.

LeBron paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman before Game 5 on Saturday night. Boseman, best known for his lead role in Black Panther, died on Friday at 43 following a private battle with cancer.

“Rest In Paradise King #TheHellWith2020 #FCancer,” James said in a tribute post for Boseman following his death on Friday.

Boseman had an incredible run of movies leading up to his death, a run that looks even more impressive now that we know what he was fighting along the way.

The highly-respected actor played Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and James Brown in Get On Up.

Our thoughts continue to be with everyone who has lost someone this year.