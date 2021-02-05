LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Opinion About NBA All-Star Game

The NBA made a controversial decision this week, approving an All-Star Game in Atlanta this March. It’s a questionable move considering this season has been hampered by COVID-19.

Although the National Basketball Players Association had to agree on this event, the league’s most popular player isn’t very pleased with the decision. LeBron James didn’t hold back when he was asked about the All-Star Game following the Lakers’ win over the Nuggets.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Thursday night. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

James leads the Western Conference in voting right now, so all signs point to him playing in this game. Despite his recent comments, the four-time champion did admit that he will play in the game if he’s selected.

“It’s the agreement that the players’ association and the league came about. … It’s out of my hands. I’ll be there if I’m selected. But I’ll be there physically, but not mentally.”

New story: LeBron James wants no part of an NBA All-Star Game in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/QjmlU5jpj3 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2021

James isn’t the only NBA player who disagrees with the league’s decision to host an All-Star Game.

Earlier this week, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox made his stance on the event very clear.

“I’m going to be brutally honest, I think it’s stupid,” Fox said. “If we have to wear masks and do all this for a regular game, what’s the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?”