The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Opinion About NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers Black Mamba alternate uniforms during an NBA FInals game against the Miami Heat.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NBA made a controversial decision this week, approving an All-Star Game in Atlanta this March. It’s a questionable move considering this season has been hampered by COVID-19.

Although the National Basketball Players Association had to agree on this event, the league’s most popular player isn’t very pleased with the decision. LeBron James didn’t hold back when he was asked about the All-Star Game following the Lakers’ win over the Nuggets.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Thursday night. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

James leads the Western Conference in voting right now, so all signs point to him playing in this game. Despite his recent comments, the four-time champion did admit that he will play in the game if he’s selected.

“It’s the agreement that the players’ association and the league came about. … It’s out of my hands. I’ll be there if I’m selected. But I’ll be there physically, but not mentally.”

James isn’t the only NBA player who disagrees with the league’s decision to host an All-Star Game.

Earlier this week, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox made his stance on the event very clear.

“I’m going to be brutally honest, I think it’s stupid,” Fox said. “If we have to wear masks and do all this for a regular game, what’s the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?”


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.