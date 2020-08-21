LeBron James Has Hilarious Reaction To Viral Moment From Game 2

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers certainly weren’t lacking energy on Thursday night. After fall short in Game 1 to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers came out firing on all cylinders in Game 2 to even up the series.

Throughout the playoffs, ESPN has players mic’d up inside the bubble. Last night, James had the honor of wearing the wire during Game 2. As a result, basketball fans experienced a moment that will be viral on social media for at least the next few days.

During the Blazers-Lakers game, James was on the bench when he noticed the officials gave the ball to the wrong team. He started yelling “it’s our ball” at the referees for a couple of seconds.

It’s all that sports fans have been talking about since it happened on Thursday night. Even the four-time MVP couldn’t help but join the conversation.

James posted the viral video on his Instagram with the following caption: “How you act when someone take your ball at the park when you with your suburban white friends COMPARED to when you’re with your friends from the hood!”

The way James’ tone shifted in the video makes it quite hilarious. It reached the point where he literally got on the court to explain to the refs that the wrong team had the ball.

James didn’t light up the boxscore like he usually does for the Lakers, but all that matters is that his team left the arena with a win.

Los Angeles will be back in action on Saturday night, as it looks to take a 2-1 series lead over Portland.