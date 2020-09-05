LeBron James Has Honest Reaction After Blowout Loss To Rockets

On Friday night, the Houston Rockets shocked the basketball world by blowing out LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles opened the game on a 7-0 scoring run and it looked like the Lakers were going to run away with the game. James Harden and the Rockets didn’t back down though.

Houston finished the first half on a 63-48 run to take an eight-point lead into halftime. The Lakers fought back in the third quarter, cutting the Rockets’ lead to just two points with two minutes to go.

After that, though, it was all Houston as the Rockets raced to a 112-97 win. Following the blowout loss, LeBron said Houston’s speed gave the Lakers tremendous problems.

Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN:

“I think it’s the speed,” James said. “They play with a lot of speed both offensively and defensively. And you can watch it on film and you can see it on film; until you get out there and get a feel for it [you cannot comprehend it]. That’s what we did tonight. We got a feel for their speed, and we should be fully aware of that going into Game 2.”

LeBron suggested the Lakers needed to play the Rockets to truly understand that speed. However, these two teams played twice during the regular season, with the Rockets taking both matchups.

Houston appears to be a very dangerous matchup for the Lakers, which will make this series very interesting.

Can LeBron and company finally solve the Rockets problem the team seems to have?