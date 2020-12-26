LeBron James Has Incredible Reaction To Air-Balled Free Throw

Just about everything went right for the Los Angeles Lakers last night, as they dismantled the Dallas Mavericks to pick up their first win of the 2020-21 season. The only negative takeaway from that game was that LeBron James airballed a free throw in the third quarter.

Though he’s never been a steady free-throw shooter over the course of his career, James isn’t accustomed to missing the rim in its entirety. During his postgame press conference, the four-time MVP had a hilarious comment about his airball.

“What I told you the other night when I drink wine it goes from straight down to the left side of my body. Tonight, I shot the free throw with my right hand so it had bad side effects,” James said. “I’ma see if I can drink some wine, and if I can shoot it to the right side of my body maybe it’ll help my free throw, and it’ll give me a little more strength to where it doesn’t hit absolutely nothing. We’ll see what happens. Maybe I have to drink upside down tonight maybe – vampire style.”

Don’t blame James for that missed free throw. Instead, blame whatever wine he was sipping on this week.

LeBron James blamed the airball on the wine 😂🍷 pic.twitter.com/JSAAR8D1zj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2020

If you take away the missed free throw, James had yet another solid performance on Christmas Day with 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The rest of the Lakers stepped up as well, as Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder all finished in double figures.

Los Angeles will be back in action on Sunday night to take on Minnesota. All eyes will be on James when he’s at the free-throw line.