LeBron James Has Message For Fans After Win Over Warriors

It usually doesn’t take much to get LeBron James hyped. But after his big role in the Lakers‘ bigger win over the Golden State Warriors to punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs, LeBron had a message for everyone.

Taking to Instagram last night, LeBron quoted former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt’s legendary “Man in the Arena” speech. His message was long, but ultimately simple: The critics do not matter.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” “THE MAN IN THE ARENA” 🏟 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 #SFG🚀 P.S. There’s nothing like being a Laker! 💜💛

LeBron’s message was well-received. The Lakers replied to his message, “Nothing like having the King on your side.”

Academy Award winning actor Jamie Foxx also praised LeBron for staying as dominant has he has for so long.

“18 years of blood sweat and tears. Still at the top of yo game…” Foxx wrote. Block Em out 👑 they HATE cause they ain’t GREAT… 🐐🐐🐐”

With the Lakers’ 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers secured the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. They’ll play the No. 2-seeded Phoenix Suns to start off their title defense.