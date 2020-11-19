LeBron James Has Message For Former Danny Green, Quinn Cook

Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office for the Los Angeles Lakers have made a few notable moves to their roster over the past few days, which includes releasing Quinn Cook and trading away Danny Green.

While the Lakers didn’t really use Cook this past season, Green was a starter for almost every single game. He became expendable though since the Oklahoma City Thunder were willing to part ways with Dennis Schroder for the veteran guard.

Now that Cook and Green are officially off the Lakers’ roster, LeBron James has chimed in on the moves. The four-time champion had nothing but good things to say about both of his former teammates.

“Would NOT have won that trophy without them both,” James wrote on Twitter. “Thank you and love! By the way I’ll see y’all in person soon anyways. Lol.”

Would NOT have won that 🏆 without them both! Thank you and love! By the way I’ll see y’all in person soon anyways. Lol. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/MuBspVgHns — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 19, 2020

The Lakers should be in the mix for an NBA title as long as they have Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

One issue for Los Angeles during the 2019-20 season was that it didn’t have a legitimate ball handler when James left the court. It now has another floor general in Schroder, albeit the front office had to get rid of Green to acquire him.

With free agency just about set to begin, it’ll be interesting to see what moves the Lakers make to boost their title odds.