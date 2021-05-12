On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks faced off from Staples Center in what turned into a show, with the Lakers escaping with a 101-99 overtime win.

While the win was nice, fans are still left wanting a little bit more. The Lakers have unfortunately been forced to get used to life without their best player: LeBron James.

He suffered a high ankle sprain in late March and hasn’t been able to get healthy over the past two months. On Wednesday afternoon he posted a message for Lakers fans.

James said he won’t return tonight against the Houston Rockets. However, he will be there as the team raises the championship banner.

“Getting close but I won’t be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!!” LeBron said on Twitter.

Getting close but I won’t be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17 💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2021

Before suffering the high ankle sprain on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks, he was averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

If the season ended today, the Lakers would face off against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. With LeBron on the sidelines again, Los Angeles can’t afford to overlook a struggling Rockets team.