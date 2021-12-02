LeBron James will return to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Clippers.

On Nov. 29, LeBron was ruled out of action for the foreseeable future after testing positive. It was previously believed he’d miss at least 10 days.

However, LeBron has since cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will return to action on Friday night vs. the Clippers.

The Lakers superstar registered multiple negative tests, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

The NBA has released the following statement, explaining the situation surrounding LeBron James:

“Following two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has cleared the NBA’s Healthy & Safety Protocols,” the NBA said in a statement. “James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29. Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case.”

League statement on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/xUzMYa9EpW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2021

LeBron James had reportedly been testing “rigorously” since being ruled out because of a positive test.

He underwent testing eight times since last Saturday, according to Lakers insider Dave McMenamin. All of those tests came back negative.

LeBron James has been tested rigorously since returning to L.A. from Sacramento – he’s had eight Covid tests since Saturday, all of which have come back negative, sources told ESPN. His test in Sacramento was a false positive and James will return to the court Friday against LAC — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 2, 2021

All-in-all, LeBron missed just one game since testing positive. The Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 117-92 in his absence.

The King will return to action this Friday night against the Clippers.