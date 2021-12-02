The Spun

LeBron James Has Reportedly Cleared Health, Safety Protocols

LeBron James on the court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James will return to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Clippers.

On Nov. 29, LeBron was ruled out of action for the foreseeable future after testing positive. It was previously believed he’d miss at least 10 days.

However, LeBron has since cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will return to action on Friday night vs. the Clippers.

The Lakers superstar registered multiple negative tests, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

The NBA has released the following statement, explaining the situation surrounding LeBron James:

“Following two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has cleared the NBA’s Healthy & Safety Protocols,” the NBA said in a statement. “James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29. Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case.”

LeBron James had reportedly been testing “rigorously” since being ruled out because of a positive test.

He underwent testing eight times since last Saturday, according to Lakers insider Dave McMenamin. All of those tests came back negative.

All-in-all, LeBron missed just one game since testing positive. The Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 117-92 in his absence.

The King will return to action this Friday night against the Clippers.

