LeBron James Gives Health Update After NBA’s Break

LeBron James is eagerly awaiting the challenges coming his way once the NBA’s 2019-20 regular-season resumes later this month.

Even in year 17, LeBron is still playing in peak form. The NBA superstar led the Lakers to a 49-14 record before the NBA’s shutdown back in early March. Los Angeles enters the Orlando bubble as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.

LeBron James played in 60 of the Lakers’ 63 contests this season prior to the season postponement. But some are still worried about No. 23’s health given his age and the impact of playing in the NBA for 17 years. Lakers fans need to worry no more.

LeBron gave an update on his health to reporters on Saturday evening. The Lakers superstar said he’s in “great” health and that he’s looking forward to getting back on the court in coming weeks.

* @KingJames: "I’m here 100 percent, in great health, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the floor." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 11, 2020

A healthy LeBron James is a scary sight for the rest of the NBA. When LeBron’s rested, he’s unstoppable, even in year 17. LeBron himself even went as far to send a warning message to the rest of the NBA on Saturday.

The Lakers are likely to hold onto the No. 1 seed once the playoffs commence. The Clippers are 5.5 games behind the Lakers for the top seed in the western conference. With just eight regular-season games in the Orlando bubble, it’s highly unlikely the Clippers can catch the Lakers for the top seed.

LeBron James and the Lakers resume their season on July 30th in a pivotal contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

