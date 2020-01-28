LeBron James Posts Heartfelt Instagram Tribute To Kobe Bryant

LeBron James has broken his silence on the tragic death of his friend and fellow NBA legend Kobe Bryant, sharing a gut-wrenching tribute to the late great on Instagram.

The last 30 or so hours have been hard on a lot of people, and LeBron is definitely acutely affected by Kobe’s passing. The two competed against each other for years, teamed up for Team USA and now became even closer since LeBron signed with the Lakers.

On Saturday night, LeBron passed Kobe on the all-time scoring list. Kobe’s final tweet of his life congratulated LeBron on the honor.

Tonight, LeBron shared his feelings on his friend’s death, promising to continue Bryant’s legacy in his absence. As much as he may seem like Superman on the court, LeBron is clearly struggling with the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna just as much as we all are.

“There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it!” he wrote in part.

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

Dedicated athletes, future Hall of Famers and devoted fathers–LeBron and Kobe shared all of these labels and more. It’s incredible that their time together on Earth is over.

We believe LeBron when he says he’ll keep Bryant’s honor alive though. We’d expect nothing less.