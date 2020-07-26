LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant During Latest Lakers’ Scrimmage

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest scrimmage on Saturday.

It’s felt like years since Kobe died tragically in a helicopter crash in Southern California. But just six months have passed since the horrifying accident which took the lives of nine people, including the Lakers legend and his daughter, Gianna. The sports community continues to mourn the tragic losses.

LeBron and his teammates have dedicated the rest of the 2019-20 season to the Bryant family. The King, in particular, holds a special place in his heart for Kobe. LeBron recently admitted he thinks of the Lakers legend on a daily basis.

No. 23 wore a purple and gold finger band on his middle finger on Saturday night. ‘No. 24’ was stitched into the wrap, paying tribute to Kobe as No. 24 was one of two numbers the Black Mamba wore during his basketball career.

Bron honoring Kobe with a 24 band on his finger 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LWDtWbKwzd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2020

You can expect to see special acts, like this one, from this Lakers team throughout the rest of the season. Several Lakers players have admitted they’re aiming to win a championship to honor Kobe Bryant and his legacy, among other obvious reasons.

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised for a championship run. This is the best team they’ve assembled since the 2008 and 2009 teams, led by the late Kobe, dynamic forward Pau Gasol, veteran point guard Derek Fisher, rising center Andrew Bynum and a young Trevor Ariza with Phil Jackson at the helm. The Lakers won back-to-back championships spanning from 2008-09 to 2009-10.

The Lakers’ trade for Anthony Davis has proved critical for Los Angeles this season. Now, anything but an NBA Championship seems disappointing. LeBron James and the Lakers resume the 2019-20 season on July 30 against the fellow Western Conference powerhouse Los Angeles Clippers.

