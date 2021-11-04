More Details Emerge From LeBron James’ Injury Status

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James‘ absence due to an abdominal strain will extend beyond tonight’s game, according to a new report.

Shams Charania of The Athletic stated this afternoon that James will miss “at least” one week with his abdominal issue as the Lakers want to be cautious with his health early in the season.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin first reported that James would be unavailable for Los Angeles’ game tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 36-year-old superstar had 30 points and 10 assists in 36 minutes in the Lakers’ narrow win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2021

James has played in six of the Lakers’ first eight games and is averaging 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per appearance He is also shooting 46.7% from the field, 34.7% from three-point range and 78.3% from the free throw line.

Based on Shams’ timeline, next Friday against Minnesota would be the earliest LeBron would return. That means he would miss four games, at minimum.

We’ll see how the Lakers manage to carry on without him.