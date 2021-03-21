ESPN Insider Has Unfortunate Injury Update For LeBron James

Through 18 NBA seasons, LeBron James has been virtually indestructible when it comes to injury history. Unfortunately, his almost perfect injury reputation took its first hit in a while on Saturday afternoon.

During the second quarter a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks earlier today, LeBron had Solomon Hill roll up on the back of his leg — resulting in a significant turn to his right ankle. The Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar writhed in pain on the ground for quite some time before heading back into the locker room.

He would not return for the rest of the Lakers’ 99-94 loss.

Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

While the initial X-ray results came back negative for any fractures, a later MRI confirmed his injury. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron has suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely.

High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

With LeBron’s inevitable absence for the next stretch of games, the Lakers are in some serious trouble.

Averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game, James accounts for a significant chunk of LA’s production on all levels of the court. Numbers aside, the veteran leadership and elite facilitation from the future Hall of Famer will no doubt be missed as well.

To add insult to injury, the Lakers have also been without their second leading scorer and eight-time All Star, Anthony Davis, since mid February. Before suffering the right calf strain that’s held him out for the last 14 games, the superstar power forward was averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Davis is expected to be out for at least another week — leaving the Lakers without both of their focal players.

While things may look bleak now, LeBron has an excellent track record when it comes to quick injury recoveries. If his 28-14 squad can make due in his absence, LA should be in at least decent position heading into the final stretches of the season.