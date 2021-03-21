LeBron James Tweets About His Status After Today’s News

LeBron James had a scary moment on the court today with the Los Angeles Lakers. He went down after turning his ankle against the Atlanta Hawks.

James stayed in the game briefly, but was eventually forced to head to the locker room. After the game, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he suffered a high ankle sprain.

It is unclear exactly how much time this will cust LeBron, but it is bad timing for the Lakers. He’s been carrying the Lakers, averaging 25.8 points, eight assists, and 8.1 rebounds, and is once again in the MVP conversation. His co-star Anthony Davis has been out since mid-February with a calf strain.

LeBron took to Twitter to send a message to his fans after the injury. “Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates,” he said. “I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now.”

It doesn’t sound like there was any serious damage on the sprain, but that is an injury that can linger. The fact that the Lakers are going to be without both superstars for an extended period of time is not ideal.

With today’s loss, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 28-14. After occupying the top spot in Western Conference for much of the early part of the season, the team is now in third place, and 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz, in a de facto tie with the Phoenix Suns. That slide could continue for a bit, if the team doesn’t have LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

LeBron has missed shockingly little time due to injury during his legendary career. The groin injury he suffered at mid-season during his first year with the Lakers was among the most serious of his career.

Hopefully he’s back on the court without much time out.

