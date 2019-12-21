LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a terrific 24-5 start to the 2019-20 season. And for one of the few times in James’ career, the pressure of carrying a team doesn’t just fall on his shoulders.

The Lakers’ signing of Anthony Davis has lessened the King’s workload. But James is still logging plenty of miles – especially in Los Angeles’ two straight recent losses coming against Indiana and Milwaukee.

Both games went down to the wire, requiring James to spend the majority of both contests on the court rather than getting rest on the bench. It appears the heavy workload came with a cost.

Lakers’ beat reporter Mike Trudell reports James is “doubtful to play tomorrow against Denver” due to a “thoracic muscle strain.”

LeBron James has a thoracic muscle strain and is doubtful to play tomorrow against Denver. We’ll see if Frank Vogel has some details about when it happened, etc., in a moment. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 21, 2019

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel says James sustained the injury “in the Indiana game and he played through it against Milwaukee.”

This is certainly unfortunate news out of Los Angeles. But fortunately, the Lakers can afford to allow James to get some well deserved rest.

Los Angeles is currently 24-5, good for the second best record in the NBA. The Lakers currently lead the Western Conference standings, with the next closest foe 3.5 games back of first place.

With James unlikely to play on Sunday, Anthony Davis is bound to receive extra touches. Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso will be called upon to run the offense.

Lakers-Nuggets tips off on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBATV.