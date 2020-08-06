Lakers Announce Injury Update For LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced an injury update for superstar forward LeBron James ahead of the Rockets game Thursday night.

LeBron won’t play Thursday night as he recovers from a sore right groin, per NBA insider Dave McManamin. No. 23 hasn’t had to deal with many injuries over the years, but groin injuries have been an issue as of late.

LeBron suffered a torn left groin in the 2018 season in a contest against the Golden State Warriors. He re-aggravated the injury in a collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverly in the Lakers’ Christmas Day game this season.

With the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings already secured, playing LeBron for the duration of the regular-season isn’t necessary. As a result, Frank Vogel will rest The King during the Lakers-Rockets contest Thursday night.

Lakers injury report for tonight vs. HOU:

Davis- sprained right ankle- PROBABLE

Morris-left hip contusion – PROBABLE

Caldwell-Pope- right ribs contusion -PROBABLE

Howard- sore right knee – PROBABLE

Caruso-left neck muscle spasms – QUESTIONABLE

James – sore right groin – OUT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 6, 2020

LeBron isn’t the only Laker dealing with an injury. Anthony Davis, Markieff Morris, Dwight Howard and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all dealing with minor injuries, but will all likely play tonight. The three are listed as “probable” on the injury report.

Alex Caruso, who dealt with a back injury upon the Lakers’ arrival in the Orlando bubble, is now dealing with left neck muscle spasms. The Lakers’ fan-favorite guard is listed as questionable.

Unlike most other teams in the bubble, the Lakers can afford to rest players to prepare for the postseason. Los Angeles secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a convincing win over the Utah Jazz this past Monday night.