The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to contend for an NBA title.

However, the first few months of the season have proved the team isn’t anywhere near ready to compete with the best. On Tuesday night, LeBron James and the Lakers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks by a final score of 131-116.

When asked about the loss and what it says about the Lakers, LeBron was very honest. “It tells me we ain’t on their level,” LeBron James said. “I mean, I could have told you that before the game.”

Now, James might not be available for the second night of a back-to-back. On Wednesday afternoon, Lakers insider Dave McMenamin said the team listed LeBron as “questionable.”

“The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee soreness/swelling) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are both questionable for tonight’s game in Portland,” McMenamin reported.

Opposing fans are hoping he sits.

“Sit LeBron please,” one fan said.

Others believe the injury news could be a sign of a potential trade involving Russell Westbrook – and LeBron James.

“Both gone after tomorrow lol,” one fan said.

Westbrook, though, could be on the move.

“‘Lower back tightness’ they must’ve found a trade,” one fan said about Westbrook.

Los Angeles currently occupies the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Will they make a deal at the deadline in order to improve?