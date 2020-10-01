LeBron James Reportedly Had ‘Choice Words’ For 1 Heat Player

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to an incredible start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

Los Angeles has dominated Miami through two-plus quarters in the series’ opening game. The Lakers lead the Heat, 72-54, early in the third quarter.

It’s been a solid performance for LeBron so far. The Lakers star has 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds through two-plus quarters. Los Angeles has shot extremely well as a team and picked apart the Heat’s zone defense.

There does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron and Heat forward Jae Crowder, either. The two players got tangled up in the first half. LeBron reportedly had some “choice words” for Crowder following the incident.

“Let’s just say that LeBron James called Jae Crowder some choice words to let him know he was a smaller man in physical stature,” ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears tweeted from the game.

Here’s what happened between LeBron and Crowder earlier in the first half:

Jae Crowder thinks it’s WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zDe5nyOGJc — LeBron James (@uKingJames) October 1, 2020

The two then exchanged some words following a later play:

LeBron and Jae Crowder exchange words. pic.twitter.com/tCYSRZRovA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 1, 2020

LeBron probably didn’t need any further motivation since it’s the NBA Finals, but you probably don’t want to make him mad no matter the circumstance.

Miami and Los Angeles are playing on ABC.