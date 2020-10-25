The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron Sends Heartwarming Message To Veteran Lakers Teammate

LeBron James and Jared Dudley of the Los Angeles Lakers dap up.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Jared Dudley #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jared Dudley has been a role player in the NBA since 2007, when he was a late first-round pick out of Boston College. He just won his first NBA Title, as a reserve member of the Los Angeles Lakers behind forwards like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Dudley wasn’t a major factor for the Lakers in the postseason. He played a total of 31 playoff minutes, and was 0-for-4 from the field. Even so, he’s getting a ring all the same.

Today, Dudley’s celebrating with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. He brought it down to his native San Diego, something he vowed to do if he ever won an NBA title. Today, he got to do just that.

LeBron James took to Twitter to celebrate his teammate fulfilling a lifelong promise. “And you did just that bro!!!!” he responded to Dudley’s photo with the trophy down in his hometown.

Jared Dudley has been at least something of a factor throughout most of his NBA career. Just last season, he started 25 games and played over 20 minutes per game for a playoff Brooklyn Nets team.

He took a back seat with the Lakers this year, averaging a career low 8.1 minutes and 1.5 points per game. He played in 45 total games in the regular season, making one start. He had to know the situation joining the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a pretty clear play to win a ring, and he did just that during this strange basketball season.

It is unclear when the 2020-21 NBA season will start, but expected Dudley and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers, especially the first time NBA Champions among them, to enjoy this one for a while.

[LeBron James]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.