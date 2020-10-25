LeBron Sends Heartwarming Message To Veteran Lakers Teammate

Jared Dudley has been a role player in the NBA since 2007, when he was a late first-round pick out of Boston College. He just won his first NBA Title, as a reserve member of the Los Angeles Lakers behind forwards like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Dudley wasn’t a major factor for the Lakers in the postseason. He played a total of 31 playoff minutes, and was 0-for-4 from the field. Even so, he’s getting a ring all the same.

Today, Dudley’s celebrating with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. He brought it down to his native San Diego, something he vowed to do if he ever won an NBA title. Today, he got to do just that.

LeBron James took to Twitter to celebrate his teammate fulfilling a lifelong promise. “And you did just that bro!!!!” he responded to Dudley’s photo with the trophy down in his hometown.

And you did just that bro!!!! 🏆 https://t.co/dcZgR6bvBc — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 24, 2020

Jared Dudley has been at least something of a factor throughout most of his NBA career. Just last season, he started 25 games and played over 20 minutes per game for a playoff Brooklyn Nets team.

He took a back seat with the Lakers this year, averaging a career low 8.1 minutes and 1.5 points per game. He played in 45 total games in the regular season, making one start. He had to know the situation joining the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a pretty clear play to win a ring, and he did just that during this strange basketball season.

It is unclear when the 2020-21 NBA season will start, but expected Dudley and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers, especially the first time NBA Champions among them, to enjoy this one for a while.

