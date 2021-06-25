LeBron James Reacts To Jason Kidd’s Departure From Lakers For Mavericks Job

Jason Kidd was up for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job ahead of the 2019-20 season. He eventually joined Frank Vogel’s staff as an assistant, helping LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the team to the NBA title.

Kidd has been mentioned for just about every head coaching job that has come open since. He was reportedly the preference of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard earlier this offseason, but quickly withdrew his name from consideration.

Today’s news may have been the reason why. Kidd, who took home an NBA title as a player with the Dallas Mavericks, will replace his former head coach Rick Carlisle in that job. He’ll take over a franchise with another dynamic young guard, Luka Doncic.

The Mavs’ gain is the Lakers’ loss. On Friday afternoon, LeBron James tweeted about the departure of the Hall of Famer from his Lakers’ coaching staff.

Damn I hate to lose JKidd man but damn I’m happy for him at the same time! Good luck Kidd! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 25, 2021

After a very up-and-down first tenure as an NBA head coach, Jason Kidd made a very good impression with the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few years. The Mavericks have one of the NBA’s best players and have been a very consistent franchise, at least up until this year when they turned over the front office and head coach position.

Kidd spent one season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the franchise he took to two NBA Finals as a player when they were in New Jersey, going 44-38 and 5-7 in the playoffs. He abruptly left for the Milwaukee Bucks job, but was 139-152 with the team in three-plus seasons.

We’ll see if this second stint is more successful, after experience alongside Vogel and leading guys like LeBron.

