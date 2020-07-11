LeBron James Shares What Will Be On Back Of His Jersey For NBA Restart

The NBA and NBA Players Association have agreed to 29 different phrases that players may wear on their name plates to support various social justice causes. LeBron James won’t be joining in.

Players and teams have gone in a few different directions for their bubble jersey messages. The entire Dallas Mavericks squad will be wearing “equality” on the backs of their jerseys. Damian Lillard is opting for “How Many More,” while Enes Kanter and Marvin Bagley are going with “Freedom.”

Other options include Black Lives Matter, Say Their Names, Vote, I Can’t Breathe, Anti-Racist, and Education Reform. Of course, this doesn’t mean that every player wants to use this one option to share a message. That is obviously a personal decision.

When asked what the back of his jersey will say, LeBron gave a pretty direct answer: “James.” Obviously, LeBron is pretty active when it comes to social justice, so he may have other plans for Orlando. He’s also made it pretty clear that while he is excited to get back to the season, he isn’t super thrilled by the Orlando bubble as a concept.

LeBron James says he will wear his name, “James,” on the back of his jersey in NBA restart. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2020

Social justice was a major concern for many players as the players and league tried to work out a plan for a restart. Some raised the concern that bringing back the NBA may distract from the push for equality in the wake of protests following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police. Other players believe playing games can bring more awareness to these efforts.

The NBA is trying to address these concerns, both with the jersey concept, and in other ways. The league will paint “Black Lives Matter” on the courts as well.

Earlier today, LeBron James sent a warning to the rest of the league. “Almost time to come out the Cryogenic Tank and get back to destroying whoever in front of me. Be Aware,” he wrote on Instagram.

Update: LeBron clarified how he came to the decision a bit.

LeBron James will not have a message on the back of his jersey. Says he would have loved to have a say-so on what the options were, and he's fine that it didn't happen that way, but says people know his mission. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 11, 2020

NBA games are set to resume on July 30. That day, LeBron James and the Lakers will face the rival Los Angeles Clippers.